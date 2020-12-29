NCW Chief Writes To Amazon After Complaint Alleging 'porn Literature' & More On Kindle

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written a letter to Amazon India after a journalist alleged that Amazon's Kindle is full of "e-books on porn literature" and even "rape fantasies featuring Muslim men and Hindu women." The NCW on Tuesday responded to a tweet by journalist Swati Goel Sharma and said that its Chairperson Rekha Sharma, in the letter, has asked Amazon India to take all the measures to stop the transmission of any such content that "may perpetuate and promote crime against women."



@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has addressed a letter to @amazonIN to take all the measures to stop the transmission of any such content that may perpetrate and promote crime against women. https://t.co/VO0u5McfMN — NCW (@NCWIndia) December 28, 2020

In the letter to Amit Agarwal, Senior President Amazon & Country Manager, India, Rekha Sharma wrote, "The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post wherein it is alleged that Amazon's Kindle contains e-books on porn literature and even rape fantasies."

"The Commission, in keeping with its mandate, proactively endeavours for the safety and security of women and further the interest of women as per the National Commission for Women Act, 1990."

She further said, "It may be noted that the e-commerce website shall not be instrumental in the dissemination of pornographic and rape content as it violates provisions of law. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that Amazon India shall take all measures to stop the transmission of such content that may perpetrate and promote crime against women and convey a wrong message to the society."

According to the report in Swarajya Magazine, most of these books show 2015, 2016 and 2017 as their years of publishing. The publishers of such books seem to be taking advantage of Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing service, that allows just about anybody to make an account and self-publish, the report said.

All that one needs to do is create an account, and enter author name, payment and tax information before publishing. Amateur authors seem to be easily creating fake publishing houses, it added.

