India Defeats Australia In Key MCG Test; Bowlers, Rahane & Gill Shine In Series-leveler

Team India staged a remarkable comeback by winning the all-important Boxing Day Test match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground by eight wickets on Tuesday. The Indian bowlers worked in tandem to bundle the Aussies out for just 200 in their second innings as the batsmen just had to chase a paltry total of 70 which they did in style.

Indian bowlers run through Australian lower-order

Jasprit Bumrah (2/54 in 27 overs) and debutant Mohammed Siraj (3/37 in 21.3 overs) were both fast and accurate during an intriguing as well as classical Test match session. They accounted for three wickets, remaining patient and not trying too many things on a flat deck.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71 in 37.1 overs) got the final wicket and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28 in 14 overs) made up for an injured Umesh Yadav's absence during another splendid bowling performance.

Shubman Gill finishes things off in style

Debutant Gill who had scored 45 in the first innings once against ensured that the visitors got off to a flying start in their paltry run chase as he went after the Australian bowling attack right from the word 'Go' and when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy holders ended up losing the wickets of opener Mayank Agarwal and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in single digits, Gill played his natural game and took India past the finish line by eight wickets. He remained unbeaten on 35.

By the virtue of this win, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. have leveled the four-match series 1-1.

Image Courtesy: (AP)

