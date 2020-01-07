NCW Echoes, 'Justice Delayed But Not Denied,' As Court Sentences Nirbhaya Rapists To Death

Soon after the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, former National Commission for Woman (NCW) chief Mamata Sharma expressed her delight over the verdict but also questioned the delay in justice. Present NCW chief Rekha Sharma also welcomed the decision and said that justice delayed, but not denied.

'They should've been ordered to death immediately'

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mamata Sharma said, "We felt that the Court will be very sensitive in its approach towards the case and will pronounce a verdict soon. It is very unfortunate that for seven years they were alive. They should have been given death penalty immediately... Her parents were also awaiting justice for their daughter."

Furthermore, she added, "During that time, we had also sent in our recommendations to Justice JS Verma and he also accepted the recommendations but it was unfortunate that those recommendations could not be implied. I would also like to urge those lawyers to not take up such cases where the accused has already been found guilty."

"I am very happy that the court pronounced this verdict today. I also hope that this decision affects the mentality of the people of our country," Mamata Sharma added.

Present NCW chief, Rekha Sharma took to Twitter to express her delight.

"We team @NCWIndia welcome court's verdict in #Nirbhaya case. The culprits will be hanged. Justice delayed but not denied. #nirbhayaverdict" she tweeted.

Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stated, "We have taken a step towards serving justice today. The system of serving justice is too frustrating. They still have the right to file mercy petition to the President, all this is too frustrating. I hope that despite all of this Nirbhaya will still get justice."

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

