NCW Summons Maha DGP Post Marathi Actor's Arrest Over 'objectionable' Post On Sharad Pawar

National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a notice to Maharashtra Director-General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth for a hearing in the case wherein Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on social media.

The DGP has been asked to appear in person before the commission on July 17 at 2.30 pm. Chitale was arrested by the Thane Police on May 14 for sharing a Facebook post that allegedly contained defamatory remarks against Pawar.

'Objectionable' post on Sharad Pawar: Marathi actor files plea in HC challenging arrest

The Marathi actor on June 16 filed a writ plea in the Bombay High Court challenging her arrest over the alleged objectionable post on Pawar. In her plea, Ketaki Chitale said that her arrest was not in accordance with the law and demanded that it should be declared illegal.

The plea filed through advocate Yogesh Deshpande stated that she should have been given a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC by police, and that she should have been allowed to appear before a police officer.

Instead of sending her a notice, the police had telephoned her and asked her to report to the police station, Chitale alleged. The plea stated that the Marathi actor complied with the directions and went to Kelwa police station where she was taken into custody.

The petition is likely to be mentioned before the HC on June 17 for an urgent hearing. Chitale is presently facing over 20 FIRs based on the said Facebook post. Previously, she had approached the High Court seeking a stay on probe in these cases. The hearing on the previous plea is pending in court.

Earlier in the day, Thane Sessions Court had granted bail to the 29-year-old in the 2020 case for alleged posting derogatory remarks on Buddhism upon furnishing surety of Rs 25,000.

