NCW Takes Cognizance Of Cong Neta's Sexist 'latke-jhatke' Jibe Against Smriti Irani

Ajay Rai's sexist remark about Union Minister Smriti Irani has now attracted the attention of the National Commission of Women (NCW). The NCW on Tuesday took cognizance of the misogynistic remark made by the Uttar Pradesh Congress leader. The women's body has scheduled a hearing on the matter and has sent a notice to Rai asking him to appear before it on December 28 at 12 pm.

Issuing a press release, the NCW wrote, "The National Commission for Women has come across several media reports on a controversial remark made by Congress leader Ajay Rai against Honourable Union Minister Smriti Irani. The Commission has taken cognizance of the misogynistic remark made by Rai."

"The remarks made are outrageous and extremely derogatory and the Commission strongly condemns such statements. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter and sent a notice to Rai to appear before it on 28.12.2022 at 12 pm."

National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the misogynistic remark made by Congress leader Ajay Rai against Union Minister Smriti Irani. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter and sent a notice to Ajay Rai to appear before it on December 28 at 12 pm: NCW pic.twitter.com/nwE9fRStr3 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

The NCW took action in view of the sexist remark made by East Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai about Amethi member of Parliament (MP) and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. Rai's "latke-jhatke" jibe caused a row. The Congress leader has said Smriti Irani comes to Amethi, does "latke-jhatke" and goes away.

Ajay Rai refuses to apologise

Following the controversy, Republic Media Network confronted Ajay Rai over his remarks on Smriti Irani. Refusing to apologise, the Congress leader said that he has done "nothing wrong".

Notably, Rai is believed to be a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"There was no indecency on what I said. I respectfully said that she stays in 'latke jhatke' because she was an actor. I only said the minister is of 'latke jhatke'. What is unparliamentary in that?" Ajay Rai said in a telephonic conversation with Republic.

Justifying his statements, Rai said, "If she defeated Rahul, we will defeat her again. We will defeat Modi also. You can take my statement as an idiom or whatever that is up to you...I didn't use any unparliamentary language. What I said is parliamentary language. Why should I apologise if I have not said anything wrong?"