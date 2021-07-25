NDRF Official Becomes 'human Ladder' To Help Woman During Rescue Ops; Netizens Heap Praise

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively performing rescue operations in the flood-affected districts of Maharashtra. One such visual has now taken over the internet showing an NDRF official becoming a human ladder for helping a woman during rescue work. The video was shared several times over social media.

After receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days, many areas in Maharashtra are submerged underwater along with landslides and waterlogging.

NDRF official becomes 'human ladder'

A video shared by NDRF Maharashtra shows an NDRF official standing as a woman, sitting on the rooftop, climbs on his back and gets down during rescue services. The video was also shared by Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF. He applauded the work done by the NDRF team.

Maharashtra floods

Maharashtra has been facing heavy rains for the past few days. The heavy rainfall has created havoc in various parts of the state. Furthermore, more than 100 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have caused difficulties for people living in the suburbs forcing them to climb on the roofs and terraces of their homes. As a result, the state government has now deployed around 26 NDRF teams for rescue operations who are actively performing rescue services in Western Maharashtra and different districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli, which are the worst-affected areas. Also, arrangements are being made for airlifting more teams to help the people who are stranded in flood-affected areas.

Also, the state government has announced 5 lakh rupees for the family of those who have lost their lives in landslides. The government will also be incurring the cost of treatment for the people injured in the rain-related incidents.