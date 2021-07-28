NDRF Personnel Rescue Dog From Maharashtra's Flood-hit Shiroli Village; Watch Video

A heartwarming story of animal rescue has attracted the attention of netizens amid the destructive floodwaters in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district. A video of the rescue, shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, has many people praising the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) men who carried it out. There's a possibility that the video will help you feel better as well.

The caption which accompanies the video describes it as “National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra.” In the video, we see NDRF officers carefully lifting up a stray dog stranded on a hotel roof and transporting it away from harm's way.

Here's the link to the video:

#WATCH | National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NlxD9KTCeD — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Officials announced Tuesday, July 27, that the death toll in the flood-ravaged districts of Konkan and western Maharashtra has risen to 209 after the inclusion of 17 more dead. There are still eight persons missing. Following the cabinet meeting on July 28, the state is likely to release an assistance package for flood victims.

Netizens' shower heartwarming appreciation

The video, which was posted on July 26, has received over 7,300 views and numerous reactions. People expressed their gratitude for the personnel in the comments section. Many people praised the clip for its morality, while others complimented the department for assisting the animal.

“The ending is beautiful,” wrote a user on Twitter. “Nice work,” wrote another user. An individual used a GIF to express their reaction. They wrote, "Ise kahte hain insaniyat.." which translates to "This is known as Humanity."

Ise kahte hain insaniyat... pic.twitter.com/OPkVInpGa6 — Dhananjay Tiwari (@enfuvirtide) July 26, 2021

While almost everyone showered praise through tweets, one user had a suggestion to give to the NDRF personnel. He commented saying, "Always tie a harness and then lower a dog. They wiggle in fear and u could lose grip and they could fall. Anyway good feat guys"