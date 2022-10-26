Nearly 40 Monkeys Found Dead In Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam, Investigation Underway

In a horrific case of suspected animal abuse, about 40 monkeys were found dead in Srikakulam, a city situated in Andhra Pradesh, ANI reported during the wee hours of Wednesday, October 26. According to local forest officials, an unidentified suspect brought the carcasses of the monkeys in a tractor and later dumped them in a region near the village of siligam in Kaviti Mandal.

“We had never seen such an incident in the district. Somebody brought the monkeys in a tractor & left them near the village forest area. Around 40 to 45 monkeys were found dead in this incident,” Kasibuga forest officer Murali Krishan told ANI. An investigation has been launched into the incident, with a case filed under Animal Act.

As per the local authorities, a post-mortem has been conducted, although, the report would be provided in the next five days. While the police are yet to ascertain the cause of the mass deaths, locals speculate that the monkeys were poisoned. “Post mortem of these monkeys was conducted. Reports will come in 5 days. Case filed under Animal Act. Probe underway, culprits will be nabbed soon,” Krishan added.

Previous incidents of monkey deaths

Another similar took place in Assam’s Cachar district in June 2020, when 13 monkeys were found dead, floating on a reservoir of a water supply plant, according to a report by PTI. "This has created panic among the people as water is supplied from the plant and it was done so on Sunday.

Forest officials have retrieved the bodies and sent those for post-mortem examination," an official of the Katirail water supply plant had said. The official had added that miscreants had allegedly contaminated the reservoir with poisonous substances. The incident had come shortly after locals killed a leopard and pulled out the animal's teeth and nails.