Nearly 800 Doctors Lost Their Lives During Second Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic: IMA

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic where doctors put forward utmost efforts to help citizens infected with the virus in any way, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday informed that a total of 798 doctors lost their lives during the second wave. As per the data, the highest deaths were recorded from Delhi, which was further followed by Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. A maximum of 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, and 115 died in Bihar.

IMA President Dr JA Jayalal talked about PM's assurance for respect and protection of doctors.

"PM Modi ensured that doctors should be respected, protected, and safeguarded. He also emphasized the need for vaccination. We're celebrating this year's National Doctors' Day (July 1) in remembrance of the veteran Dr. BC Roy. We're so much pleased that PM Modi greeted the medical fraternity for the Doctors' Day," the IMA President had said.

As per the IMA, Uttar Pradesh logged 79 deaths of doctors, states like Maharashtra and Kerala where the prevalence of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 is on a rise also reported 23 doctor deaths 24 deaths respectively. The lowest deaths of doctors were recorded from Pondicherry.

National Doctors' Day

The number of doctors' deaths came two days before the nation is set to celebrate National Doctors' Day on July 1. The day is celebrated to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in the country in July 1991. This year National Doctors' Day will be celebrated in remembrance of the veteran Dr. BC Roy, said PM Modi on Sunday.

Earlier on March 25, the IMA had informed that 776 doctors lost their lives in the second wave of COVID. According to the IMA COVID registry on June 25---in the state-wise doctors' martyrs list, Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 44, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 40.

India COVID-19 cases

India on Tuesday reported 37,566 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing total tally to 3,03,16,897, which includes 2,93,66,601 recoveries and 5,52,659 active cases. The death toll rose to 3,97,637.

(Inputs from ANI)