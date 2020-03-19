Need Accommodation In UK Amid Coronavirus? Contact The Indian High Commission

The Indian High Commission in London has asked people to contact them in case they are stranded in the United Kingdom. The High Commission has extended its support for all Indians, including students. They have asked to contact them if people do not have accommodation.

Coronavirus has taken more than 150 countries in its grip and the United Kingdom is not an exception. In fact, COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in the country. The country has reported more than 2600 positive cases so far and the trend suggests it would grow. Nearly 57,000 people have been tested and the government is working on increasing the number of tests per day. While schools, offices and other services are being closed down, questions remain regarding the status of foreign nationals stranded in the UK.

Statement by Diplomatic mission based in London

UK is one of the most sought after destinations by Indian students for higher education. In 2019 nearly 19,000 students from India went to England for higher studies. Most students are based in London, apart from Birmingham and Scotland. More often the undergraduates are likely to opt for University accommodation than a private one. And here is the challenge for those living at University accommodation. With educational institutions being shut down, the students might face problems regarding their stay. Considering this the Indian High Commission has decided to offer a stay to Indian students living in the United Kingdom.

The diplomatic mission based in London released a statement asking people to contact them for accommodation. The statement read:

''Indian citizens, including students, stranded in the UK due to non-availability of flights or closure of hostels who have nowhere to stay may reach us on inf.london@mea.gov.in giving their flight details such flight bookings etc.''

Indians citizens visiting the UK on short term visas are also eligible for the service. As many as 100 flights depart from India to UK weekly, and Air India along with British Airways share the most number of departing seats. Together, they provide almost 80% of the total seating. However, a number of passengers have gone down amid fears of virus spread. Also, India has restricted passengers from the UK while the UK has advised avoiding all but essential travels to India.

