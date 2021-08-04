Negative RT-PCR Report Or 2 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Must To Enter Tamil Nadu From Kerala

Amid the rising cases of COVID and the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government has issued fresh guidelines for screening and testing passengers for interstate travel. Passengers travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu by any mode will now have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate showing that the person is inoculated with two jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine. The guidelines will be effective from Thursday, August 5.

Passengers on any mode, to be checked

The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has requested the Tamil Nadu Government to issue certain additions to the existing guideline applicable to passengers from the state of Kerala, who are coming to Tamil Nadu by any mode of travel given the prevailing caseload in Kerala.

As per a notice issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, the government after a careful examination has decided to accept the request of the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine while subsequently issuing the amendment, to the order, earlier released.

The fresh guidelines issued by the M K Stalin-led government states, "All passengers who are coming from Kerala via Air, Sea, Railway, and Road-routes should either carry negative RT-PCR test report (from an ICMR approved laboratory) for which the test should have been concluded within 72 hours before undertaking the journey or produce a certificate of two doses of approved COVID-19 vaccination or both."

Police to check movement along 13 border check posts

According to a press release, the guidelines have been forwarded to the Airport Authority of India, Chennai Airport, Tiruchirappalli airport, Coimbatore Airport, the Southern Railways, District Collectors of the state, and to other respectively concerned departments for immediate consideration. Medical staff and the police will be keeping a check on the movements of people while ensuring that only those with a negative report of RT-PCR test shall enter the State from Kerala. The certificates will be verified at 13 border check posts.

Kerala has been witnessing a spike in cases and while that government has been taking steps to control the spread, the Tamil Nadu government has stated that it was essential to check those who entered Tamil Nadu.

