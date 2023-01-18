Nepal Plane Crash: Why Snapdeal Founder Decided To Never Travel To Pokhara

The Nepal plane crash on Sunday in Pokhara has reminded Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl of the time he flew to Pokhara. Bahl took to Twitter to recall the time he had flown to the tourist town and why his flight to Pokhara made him decide he would never travel to the picturesque Nepal town again.

Kunal Bahl shared a news article of the Nepal plane crash and wrote: "This is really really sad. A few years ago on my flight to Pokhara, when I told the stewardess that airflow was coming from the corner of a window while airborne, she brought a tissue paper & stuffed the crevice."

He went on to write that this experience made him decide to "never fly to Pokhara again expecting the worst one day".

The worst - when it happened

It was around 11 am on January 15 when a Yeti Airlines flight with 72 people on board on the way from Nepal capital Kathmandu to the new Pokhara International Airport crashed. A total of 70 bodies have been recovered so far. The flight had five Indians on board along with nationals from several other countries.

The Nepal Army retrieved the black box of the flight and handed it over to the country's Civil Aviation Authority.

A technical snag is said to be the likely cause of the incident.