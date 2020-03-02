PM Modi Wishes Nepal Counterpart KP Oli A Successful Surgery Before Kidney Transplant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a successful surgery and speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli. The Nepalese Prime Minister is to undergo his second kidney transplantation procedure on March 4. Prime Minister Modi also expressed that he looks forward to working with KP Sharma Oli.

My dear friend @kpsharmaoli ji, wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. May Lord Pashupatinath bless you always with good health, happiness and a very long life. Look forward to your continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Oli will reportedly be admitted to the Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Maharajgung on Monday itself for the kidney transplant, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha had said.

READ | Two Nepali Nationals Having Flu Symptoms Kept In Isolation

First kidney transplant in 2007

67-year-old Oli had last undergone a kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function. Since then, he has travelled abroad on several occasions for health-checkups and has undergone multiple rounds of dialysis.

READ | Everest Climbers Withdraw, Tourism Declines In Nepal Amid Coronavirus Dread

Oli had undergone an appendicitis surgery in November 2019 and was kept on the ventilator for a while. It was after his condition improved that he was taken off of the ventilator. The Nepalese PM had also undergone regular dialysis as his transplanted kidney has stopped functioning. He spent about 10 days in the hospital. Also, the Nepal Prime Minister had undergone four cycles of hemodialysis (procedure of purifying the blood of a person whose kidneys aren't working normally) at Grande International Hospital of Nepal.

READ | Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Cuts Cake Depicting Country's Map, Netizens Furious

READ | Six Pilgrims From Nepal Killed In TN Road Accident