If India Can Resolve Disputes With B'desh, Why Not Us, Asks Nepali Foreign Minister

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali on Friday said that if India can resolve boundary disputes with Bangladesh, then why not with his country, about the Kalapani dispute. This statement comes a day after a Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) between the armies of China and India was held in Ladakh sector on the occasion of "Chinese Spring Festival" on Thursday, a defence spokesman said.

"If India can solve the land and border issues with the other country (Bangladesh), why not with Nepal," Gyawali said while addressing a press conference.

Last year, Nepal raised objections after India released fresh maps of the newly-created union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh which showed Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani areas were shown under Indian territory. While Nepal claimed they lie within the Nepalese territory, India responded that the map accurately depicted the country’s sovereign territory and did not revise its boundary with Nepal. However, it is under Indian administration as part of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.

Gyawali further said Nepal's current territory was demarcated, based on the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 and other consecutive complementary treaties December 1816, 1860 and 1875. He added that as per the treaties, Nepal's western border is demarcated by the Kali river. “Nepal wants to solve this unresolved issue according to the letter and spirit of Sugauli treaty, based on correspondence at that time, historical maps and evidences," he added.

"I do believe that both the countries have strong political stability. Leaders are visionary. They have good personal contact as well, and a commitment to resolve the pending issues. We can resolve it through the diplomatic process.".

India, China Border Personnel Meet At Ladakh

The meeting was conducted at Chinese BPM Huts at DBO-TWD Meeting Points, the spokesman said. He said the Indian delegation was led by Lt Col Amit Kumar Sharma and the Chinese delegation was led by Lt Col Lee MingJu.



"Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment," he said, adding the meeting reflected the mutual desire to maintain and improve relations at the functional level in the border areas. The spokesman said a cultural programme showcasing Chinese Culture and traditions was organised by the Chinese Side.

"The delegations parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and trust along the borders," the spokesman said.

(With Inputs from ANI) (Pic credit: ANI)