Netaji's Birth Anniversary: Union Ministers Pay Tribute To 'charismatic Freedom Fighter'

As India celebrates freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary on January 23, several political leaders and union ministers took to Twitter to pay tribute to the freedom fighter. PM Modi stated, "Prayers to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country."

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और भारत माता के सच्चे सपूत नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र देश की आजादी के लिए उनके त्याग और समर्पण को सदा याद रखेगा। #ParakramDivas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah said that with his charismatic leadership, Netaji organized the power of youth in the country. His courage and valour gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle.

नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस के साहस और पराक्रम ने भारतीय स्वतंत्रता संग्राम को नई शक्ति प्रदान की। उन्होंने विपरीत परिस्थितियों में अपने करिश्माई नेतृत्व से देश की युवाशक्ति को संगठित किया।

स्वतंत्रता आन्दोलन के ऐसे महानायक की 125वीं जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/9fA2km6EYY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2021

Railway minister Piyush Goyal paid homage by stating that his valour & devotion towards the country will keep inspiring the nation.

I bow to the great patriot Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. His valour & devotion towards the motherland inspires all of us.



In the honour of his selfless service to the nation & in celebration of #ParakramDivas, Howrah-Kalka Mail will now be known as Netaji Express. pic.twitter.com/OprUXfg8ZF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 23, 2021

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid tribute to Netaji on his birth anniversary and said his thoughts & ideals continue to guide people towards a confident & self-reliant future.

I pay tribute to revolutionary founder of Azad Hind Fauj & charismatic freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Ji on his birth anniversary being celebrated as #ParakramDiwas. Netaji's thoughts & ideals continue to guide us towards a confident & self-reliant future. pic.twitter.com/X3UonUnN07 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 23, 2021

During my days as a young political officer in @IndianAmbTokyo, I had the privilege of paying tribute to Netaji's legacy. The India Desk Officer of Gaimusho & I often visited Renkoji Temple where the revolutionary's ashes were interred & we thanked the priest who cared for them. pic.twitter.com/O1znakmOY6 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 23, 2021

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

भारतीय स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के महानायक, अभिजात राष्ट्रभक्त नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस जी को उनकी जयंती पर कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र की ओर से नमन एवं सभी देशवासियों को 'पराक्रम दिवस' की शुभकामनाएं।



आइए, आज 'पराक्रम दिवस' पर हम सभी 'नेताजी' के बताए मार्ग का अनुसरण करने हेतु संकल्पित हों।



जय हिंद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 23, 2021

Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP National President stated that the nation will always be thankful for Netaji's sacrifice and dedication for India's independence.

आजाद हिंद फौज के संस्थापक एवं महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती पर उन्हें शत् शत् नमन व सभी देशवासियों को पराक्रम दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



अंग्रेजी हुकूमत की नींव हिलाने और भारत की स्वतंत्रता हेतु आपके त्याग, बलिदान और समर्पण का राष्ट्र सदैव कृतज्ञ रहेगा। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 23, 2021

PM Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit Kolkata to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by attending the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, is also going to be held. Before this, PM Modi will visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” and an Artists' Camp will be organized.

