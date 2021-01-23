Last Updated:

Netaji's Birth Anniversary: Union Ministers Pay Tribute To 'charismatic Freedom Fighter'

PM Modi & Union Ministers remember Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s on his 125th birth anniversary. This day will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas all over India

Written By
Astha Singh
Netaji birth anniversary

As India celebrates freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary on January 23, several political leaders and union ministers took to Twitter to pay tribute to the freedom fighter. PM Modi stated, "Prayers to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country."

READ | Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's Birthday Jan 23 To Be Celebrated As 'Parakram Diwas' Annually

Home Minister Amit Shah said that with his charismatic leadership, Netaji organized the power of youth in the country. His courage and valour gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal paid homage by stating that his valour & devotion towards the country will keep inspiring the nation.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Seeks Declaration Of Netaji's Birth Anniversary As National Holiday

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid tribute to Netaji on his birth anniversary and said his thoughts & ideals continue to guide people towards a confident & self-reliant future.

READ | WB Guv Dhankhar To Unveil Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Portrait; CM Mamata Also Invited

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP National President stated that the nation will always be thankful for Netaji's sacrifice and dedication for India's independence.

PM Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit Kolkata to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by attending the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, is also going to be held. Before this, PM Modi will visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” and an Artists' Camp will be organized.

READ | 'It's Political': Pradeep Bhandari's Take On How Bihar Equation Squares As LJP-JDU Tussle

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND