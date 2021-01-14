Netizens Fawn Over Navy Special Forces Commando & His Dog Slithering Down From Chopper

During the Naval Sea Vigil exercise, a Navy Special Forces commando slithered down the SeaKing multirole helicopter with his dog on his back. This is the first time when a commando was seen carrying a dog on his back as a part of the Naval exercise.

A Navy Special Forces commando slithered down the SeaKing multirole helicopter, with his dog on his back, during the Naval Sea Vigil exercise. pic.twitter.com/exqglY0gz0 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

Indian Navy's 'Sea Vigil-21'

On January 12-13, the Indian Navy conducted the second edition of the largest biennial pan-India coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil-21', with an aim to assess the country's preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence. According to a release, the entire coastal security set up was reorganised after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai which was launched via sea route.

Ex #SeaVigil, the two day coastal defence exercise was conducted on 12 & 13 Jan 21. Entire coastline & EEZ of #India was covered and contingencies from Peace to War-time were exercised. Mitigation measures in case of any breach in coastal security were also validated on shore. pic.twitter.com/ukuEbbXWV0 — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) January 14, 2021

This image is far I repeat far far better than any movie poster. It gives immense pride to us — Mahesh Bajantri (@MBj2106) January 14, 2021

This is far better than any Bollywood movie poster — स्वराघव (@Raghavvats1) January 14, 2021

Real heroes — Mahesh Patange (@MaheshPatange) January 14, 2021

Indian Navy's Largest Coastal Defence Exercise

Release by the Indian Navy further informed that the 'Sea Vigil-21' was undertaken along the entire 7516 km coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone of India. The Indian Navy informed that this exercise will involve all the 13 coastal states and Union Territories along with other maritime stakeholders, including the fishing and coastal communities

"The scale and conceptual expanse of the exercise is unprecedented in terms of the geographical extent, the number of stakeholders involved, the number of units participating and in terms of the objectives to be met. The exercise is a build-up towards the major theatre level exercise TROPEX [Theatre-level Readiness Operational Exercise] which the Indian Navy conducts every two years, "the Indian Navy release read.

Veteran’s Day

On January 14, 2021, the Indian Armed Forces will be celebrating Veteran’s Day. The day was chosen as recognition of the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE who retired on this day in 1953. ‘Wreath Laying Ceremonies and Veteran’s Meets’ are being organised in various Military Stations to mark our solidarity towards the Next of Kin (NoK) of our brave hearts and towards our veterans as a mark of respect to their selfless duty and sacrifices towards the Nation.

