Netizens Stunned By Manipur CM Biren Singh's Incredible Goal; Compare Him To Zidane, Obama

After Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh posted a video of himself scoring a fantastic goal in a Football match, social media was flooded with reactions on the goal with netizens going crazy over the skills of the chief minister.

Some praised the Manipur CM for nurturing the culture of sports and fitness while one Twitter user even went on to say that legendary midfielder 'Zidane would have been proud of the goal'.

Another netizen compared the Manipur CM with the likes of former President of the United States Barack Obama as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin who are known to be sports enthusiasts and are known to be associated with sports - in Obama's case, with Basketball, and in Putin's case, for ice hockey, swimming in icy waters, shirtless horse-riding among other 'macho' pursuits.

I did it ! Scored the 1st goal of the 1st match under floodlight between the Chief Minister's 11 and the Chief Secretary's 11 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/bCuiG90VyL — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 6, 2020

Old habits die hard ! Had a feel of the football just before the the match between the CM's 11 and CS's 11 at the floodlighted Khuman Lampak stadium today. @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/TLfG7ZgZPI — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 6, 2020

Reactions to CM N Biren Singh's goal

Wow 🌷 What a Goal .. You Rock .. https://t.co/ALQt4lB8U4 pic.twitter.com/NvVTWTAwfu — Rao Virendra Singh (@raovsingh) February 6, 2020

Aaj tak sunta tha ki Obama ne ye game khela, Putin ne Ice Hockey khela.... But ab India k Leader v hain fit.... Jai Hind.... — Sonu Kumar🇮🇳 (@ReallyInnocent) February 6, 2020

Even Zidane would have been proud of this goal. @realmadriden — George Cherian (@ByCherian) February 7, 2020

This is such a good example for the youth.

India need more people like you respected sir! — Sachin Malik (@sachin_malik27) February 6, 2020

Good to see Cm of state involve in the sport..this will enhance fit india movement in Manipur — Sudhanshu Mishra (@sudh_mishra) February 6, 2020

When we have Chief Ministers like you then Sports Culture will definitely nurture and our players will dominate the world @KirenRijiju @kheloindia — Avick P Saha (@Avick985P) February 6, 2020

While lauding the Manipur CM for his excellent soccer skills, a Twitter user even took a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Biren Singh scores the first goal

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh who is also an ardent soccer lover and a former player had posted a video of himself playing his beloved sport. The Manipur CM in one of his tweets also showcased his soccer moves, winning hearts of the netizens. Biren Singh was at the head of the Chief Minister's XI squad which was up against the Chief Secretary's XI in the RK Jaichandra Singh Manipur League soccer match which was played at the Khuman Lampak Main stadium. The Chief Minister scored the first goal of the match and the series.

