Netizens Stunned By Manipur CM Biren Singh's Incredible Goal; Compare Him To Zidane, Obama

General News

After Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh posted a video of him scoring a fantastic goal in a Football match, social media was flooded with stunned reactions

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manipur

After Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh posted a video of himself scoring a fantastic goal in a Football match, social media was flooded with reactions on the goal with netizens going crazy over the skills of the chief minister.

Some praised the Manipur CM for nurturing the culture of sports and fitness while one Twitter user even went on to say that legendary midfielder 'Zidane would have been proud of the goal'.

Another netizen compared the Manipur CM with the likes of former President of the United States Barack Obama as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin who are known to be sports enthusiasts and are known to be associated with sports - in Obama's case, with Basketball, and in Putin's case, for ice hockey, swimming in icy waters, shirtless horse-riding among other 'macho' pursuits.

WATCH | SCREAMER: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Scores Beautiful Goal From 20 Yards Out

Reactions to CM N Biren Singh's goal

READ | PM Modi Greets Manipur CM Biren Singh On His Birthday

While lauding the Manipur CM for his excellent soccer skills, a Twitter user even took a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 

READ | Congress Seeks Written Assurance From Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Biren Singh scores the first goal

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh who is also an ardent soccer lover and a former player had posted a video of himself playing his beloved sport. The Manipur CM in one of his tweets also showcased his soccer moves, winning hearts of the netizens. Biren Singh was at the head of the Chief Minister's XI squad which was up against the Chief Secretary's XI in the RK Jaichandra Singh Manipur League soccer match which was played at the Khuman Lampak Main stadium. The Chief Minister scored the first goal of the match and the series.

WATCH | Manipur CM Biren Singh Elaborates On Border Issues With Myanmar

Published:
