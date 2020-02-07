SCREAMER: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Scores Beautiful Goal From 20 Yards Out; Watch!

Amid the growing following for football in India, Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh who is also an ardent soccer lover and a former player has posted a video of him playing the beloved sport. The Manipur CM made a series of tweets showcasing his moves.

The Manipur CM was a part of the Chief Minister's XI squad which was up against the Chief Secretary's XI in the RK Jaichandra Singh Manipur League soccer match which was played at the Khuman Lampak Main stadium. The Chief Minister scored the first goal of the match and the series.

N Biren Singh's series of tweets showcasing his love for the sport

Just like the old times, played the most hearty game after decades, the first football match in a floodlighted Khuman Lampak Main Stadium between the Chief Minister's 11 and the Chief Secretary's 11. pic.twitter.com/AZJpJlTLv7 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 6, 2020

I did it ! Scored the 1st goal of the 1st match under floodlight between the Chief Minister's 11 and the Chief Secretary's 11 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/bCuiG90VyL — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 6, 2020

RK Jaichandra Singh Manipur Youth League begins, the 1st professional football match under floodlight at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, a red letter day in the history of Manipur Football. pic.twitter.com/uWAaWVGbZq — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 6, 2020

Old habits die hard ! Had a feel of the football just before the the match between the CM's 11 and CS's 11 at the floodlighted Khuman Lampak stadium today. @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/TLfG7ZgZPI — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 6, 2020

CM Biren Singh also tagged Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and the Prime Minister's office to showcase the love for the sport as the Centre has been taking various measures and initiatives to promote the culture for youth taking up sports as an integral part of their life in order to be fit and healthy. Besides sports, the Union Minister has also been promoting the Fit India movement on a large scale.

