SCREAMER: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Scores Beautiful Goal From 20 Yards Out; Watch!

General News

Amid the growing following for football in India, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh who is also an ardent soccer lover has displayed silky skills in a match

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manipur

Amid the growing following for football in India, Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh who is also an ardent soccer lover and a former player has posted a video of him playing the beloved sport. The Manipur CM made a series of tweets showcasing his moves.

The Manipur CM was a part of the Chief Minister's XI squad which was up against the Chief Secretary's XI in the RK Jaichandra Singh Manipur League soccer match which was played at the Khuman Lampak Main stadium. The Chief Minister scored the first goal of the match and the series.

N Biren Singh's series of tweets showcasing his love for the sport

CM Biren Singh also tagged Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and the Prime Minister's office to showcase the love for the sport as the Centre has been taking various measures and initiatives to promote the culture for youth taking up sports as an integral part of their life in order to be fit and healthy. Besides sports, the Union Minister has also been promoting the Fit India movement on a large scale.

Published:
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020