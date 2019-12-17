Zomato Asks Twitter What's Craziest Things You've Done To Get Free Food, Netizens Answer

After food delivery app Zomato posted a tweet asking the craziest thing one has done to acquire free food, netizens have flooded responses sharing their stories. Since Zomato mentioned "crazy", the replies were seemingly crazier. The instances are so funny that it will give one a good laugh.

From gate-crashing a wedding to attending a religious function with family, Twitterati flooded the comments section with their secrets and stories. Take a look at the original tweet. Just in case, you didn't know Zomato offers free food too!

Read: Zomato-UberEats All Set For A Merger: Report

what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?🤔 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019

Read: Zomato Looks To Become Profitable By End-2020

thank you for the creative replies, everyone. here's another way: opt-in for On-Time or Free when you order online! (and hope that your order runs late) — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019

Read: Zomato To Raise Up To $600 Million Next Month, Says Founder And CEO Deepinder Goyal

Netizens share their funny ways to get free food

A user shared that she went to her ex-partner's wedding for free food. "Pretending to work in the office until 10:30 pm so that HR can order food for everyone, including me," a user said. A third wrote: "Attend a wedding I wasn't invited to!". While a fourth wrote: "Tweeted about the restaurant and won free food for 2". Here are some other reactions.

what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?🤔 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019

what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?🤔 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019

what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?🤔 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019

Attended wedding without invitation @karthik_happali 😂😂😂😂 — Sagar Hiremath🇮🇳 (@sagarhiremath91) December 13, 2019

what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?🤔 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019

what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?🤔 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019

what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?🤔 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019

Pretended it's my birthday at Pizza hut to get free brownie and ice cream — Tintu (@TintzS) December 13, 2019

what is the craziest thing you've done to get free food?🤔 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 13, 2019

Read: Zomato Asks Twitter What's The Most Creative Restaurant Name, Netizens Answer