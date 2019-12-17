The Debate
Zomato Asks Twitter What's Craziest Things You've Done To Get Free Food, Netizens Answer

General News

Netizens give hilarious answers to Zomato 's query on acquiring free food. The app offers food free of cost if not delivered on time with a new option.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zomato

After food delivery app Zomato posted a tweet asking the craziest thing one has done to acquire free food, netizens have flooded responses sharing their stories. Since Zomato mentioned "crazy", the replies were seemingly crazier. The instances are so funny that it will give one a good laugh.

From gate-crashing a wedding to attending a religious function with family, Twitterati flooded the comments section with their secrets and stories. Take a look at the original tweet. Just in case, you didn't know Zomato offers free food too!

Netizens share their funny ways to get free food

A user shared that she went to her ex-partner's wedding for free food. "Pretending to work in the office until 10:30 pm so that HR can order food for everyone, including me," a user said. A third wrote: "Attend a wedding I wasn't invited to!". While a fourth wrote: "Tweeted about the restaurant and won free food for 2". Here are some other reactions.

Published:
COMMENT
