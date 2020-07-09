Netizens Laud Tamil Nadu Postman Who Walked 15 Kms Everyday To Deliver Mail To People

In a heartwarming incident, tributes poured in for an elderly postman in Tamil Nadu who retired after nearly 30 years of delivering mail to people on foot. D Sivan, a postman in Coonoor delivered mail to people by walking nearly 15 km every day on foot into thick forests of Tamil Nadu's Coonoor braving wild animals, streams and waterfalls in the region. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared his remarkable story on Twitter announcing that the postman had retired last week.

"Chased by wild elephants, bears, gaurs, crossing slippery streams&waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week," she tweeted.

Shortly after this, tributes poured in for the retired postman with people requesting special recognition for his dedication and commitment towards his duty.

Postman D. Sivan walked 15 kms everyday through thick forests to deliver mail in inaccessible areas in Coonoor.Chased by wild elephants,bears, gaurs,crossing slippery streams&waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week-Dinamalar,Hindu pic.twitter.com/YY1fIoB2jj — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 8, 2020

Netizens laud real-life hero

He deserves padma award @rashtrapatibhvn — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) July 8, 2020

his role in nation building is much appreciated.kudos to his commitment — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

Real Super Hero who connects .This is the true "Last Mile delivery". — Sudhir Guptta (@sudhir_guptta) July 8, 2020

Best Wishes to Mr Sivan for his post retirement life. Amazing service rendered by him. This will be boosting our younger generation to perform their best. He would be role models to many. God bless Mr Sivan!!! — Muthukumarasamy IAS (@MKSamyias) July 8, 2020

A big salute to the dedicated and committed Mr Sivan. Not many are in the same street as him. Wish there is some recognition from the Govt — Shekhar Kamath 🇮🇳 (@cjkamath) July 8, 2020

