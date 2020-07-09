Last Updated:

Netizens Laud Tamil Nadu Postman Who Walked 15 Kms Everyday To Deliver Mail To People

In a heartwarming incident, tributes poured in for an elderly postman in Tamil Nadu who retired after nearly 30 years of delivering mail to people on foot

In a heartwarming incident, tributes poured in for an elderly postman in Tamil Nadu who retired after nearly 30 years of delivering mail to people on foot. D Sivan, a postman in Coonoor delivered mail to people by walking nearly 15 km every day on foot into thick forests of Tamil Nadu's Coonoor braving wild animals, streams and waterfalls in the region. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared his remarkable story on Twitter announcing that the postman had retired last week. 

"Chased by wild elephants, bears, gaurs, crossing slippery streams&waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week," she tweeted. 

Shortly after this, tributes poured in for the retired postman with people requesting special recognition for his dedication and commitment towards his duty. 

Netizens laud real-life hero

