'Bob-Cut Sengamalam': Elephant In Tamil Nadu Wins Hearts For Fringe Haircut; See Pic

Recently, a picture of an elephant named Bob-cut Sengamalam took the internet by storm as her unique hairstyle won the hearts of the netizens. An IFS officer, Sudha Ramen, shared her pictures, in which Bob-cut Sengamalam's master was seen brushing her hair. On the other side, in the second picture, Sengamalam is seen posing for the camera while walking. Apart from bagging more than 13k likes within a few hours (and is still counting), many netizens shared their experience of meeting Bob-cut Sengamalam. Scroll down to take a look at adorable pictures of Bob-cut Sengamalam below:

She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu.

Pics from Internet. pic.twitter.com/KINN8FHOV3 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 5, 2020

Check out what Twitterati has to say about Bob-cut Sengamalam

My hometown.. I came here from chennai to show her to my son who is one and half years old but lockdown played the spoilsport.. I use to spend more time by watching her in the evening..its a relax way of feeling the peace...she is beautiful 😊 — Vivek S (@vvk0210) July 5, 2020

Been there 2 years ago.. pic.twitter.com/5e01EBwHje — Nani Maripi (@maripi95) July 6, 2020

She is so pretty. Lots of videos on her. I have seen her when I visited the temple. They take care her very well — Subasanthana (@subasanthana) July 6, 2020

Apart from the comments, many devotees, who has visited Rajagoaplswamy temple, shared a few adorable pictures of Bob-Cut Sengamalam's awe-struck pictures from their album. Have a look below:

#Sengamalam, the #Rajagopalaswamitemple elephant at #Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, has begun sporting a new hairstyle. Devotees, seeing its grey-coloured and neatly cropped hair, have started calling him, fondly, as #bobcuttingSengamalam



Super Cute ❤️❤️❤️#HinduTemples pic.twitter.com/n0T6UXvLUt — Antevasin🇮🇳 (@Antevasin10) October 11, 2019

Who is Bob-Cut Sengamalam? Know more about her

Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu-based elephant has her own fan base on the internet due to her unique hairstyle. In the caption, the IFS officer mentioned that Sengamalam the elephant lives at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in the town of Mannargudi. It is reported that Sengamalam was brought to the Rajagopalaswamy Temple from Puthenkulam, Kerala in 2003. It is also reported that her mahout, S Rajagopal, takes care of her unique fringed hairstyle - which requires a lot of maintenance.

A leading news portal quoted Bob-cut Sengamalam's mahout, S Rajagopal, in its report. Sengamalam's mahout told that once he watched an elephant cub with a bob-cut in a video on the internet. Taking inspiration from it, he started to grow Sengamalam's hair. He further added that the haircut was only possible because of the pachyderm's quiet and friendly nature.

Elaborating about the same, Mr Rajagopal explained that Sengamalam's hair is washed three times a day during the summers and at least once a day in other seasons. The mahout added that there is also a special shower installed for her, which is worth Rs 45,000. He explained that it keeps her cool during the hot summer months.

