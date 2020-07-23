India Has Fantastic Vaccine Capability; Oxford's Is A Good Candidate: UK High Commissioner

New British High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton on Thursday said that India has a "fantastic" vaccine capability and exuded confidence that whenever a vaccine for COVID-19 comes up, it could get manufactured in India. The human trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford and backed by AstraZeneca Plc has shown a positive result, according to a report published in British medical journal Lancet.

'India has fantastic vaccine capability'

Speaking about the vaccine production for the Coronavirus which has infected more than 15 million globally, Sir Philip Barton said, "India has fantastic vaccine capability. The vaccine developed by Oxford is one good candidate though it is still some time away." He also mentioned that AstraZeneca Plc has tied up with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture the vaccine.

Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has partnered with biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to manufacture the experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidate.and has received a go-ahead from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture its indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine. Barton highlighted people of Indian origin part of the UK's Health Care System and called them, "absolute heroes."

In the fight against COVID, the British High Commissioner said that the disease has been challenging and "we are all in this together", adding India is important in that regard. He appreciated India sending paracetamol to the United Kingdom. Praising India, Sir Philip Barton said, "India is a very very different country as it was 25 years ago, one much developed, more front foot, modern forward-looking country"

Speaking about fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya who fled to the United Kingdom said, "We do understand the importance of the case. It's an ongoing process. Can't comment beyond this."

'We are clear about China'

Sir Philip Barton welcomed the progress between India and China on the border issue along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and said that tensions between both New Delhi and Bejing "seem to ease" and hoped that it does not change.

READ | China to supply almost a billion masks to US; mouthpiece waves contract in Trump's face

The diplomat, however, slammed China over the Hong Kong issue and also expressed concerns about the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. He said, "We're clear about the challenges China poses not only for India but for the world. Hong Kong was a serious violation of the joint declaration. Also, we've clear views on the South China Sea. We also have concerns about Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

READ | Subramanian Swamy seeks PM's assurance that Centre won't take over Ayodhya Ram Mandir

On Sikhs For Justice

"You have the right to protest in the UK, but you have limits to that. Breaking the law won’t be tolerated," he said when asked about the protests by the pro-Khalistan group 'Sikhs For Justice'

READ | New UK High Commissioner, who named daughter 'India', presents credentials to Prez Kovind

When asked about renewed interest by India in FTAs (free trade agreements), he said the ministers can explore the possibility on Friday. 14th Meeting of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) is scheduled to take place on July 24. India will be represented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. The meeting is considered as an important one as it comes in the aftermath of BREXIT.

READ | President Kovind accepts credentials of envoys from seven countries via video conference