President Kovind Accepts Credentials Of Envoys From Seven Countries Via Video Conference

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials of Ambassadors and High Commissioners of seven countries for the first time via video conference due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown. These include diplomats from North Korea, Senegal, Trinidad and Tobago, Mauritius, Australia, Cote d'Ivoire and Rwanda. This was the first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan that credentials were presented to the President through a digital medium.

In an official statement released by President Kovind, he remarked that digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner. The President also highlighted that the digitally-enabled credentials ceremony is a special day in India's engagement with the diplomatic community in New Delhi.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: AAI Issues SOP For Passengers & Crew, Total Cases At 1,12,359

Furthermore, while addressing the envoys, Kovind stated that the Coronavirus pandemic poses an unprecedented challenge to the global community and the crisis has called for greater global cooperation. He added that India has been at the forefront of extending support to fellow nations in fighting the pandemic.

READ | Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: PM Modi Monitoring Situation; Amit Shah Dials WB & Odisha CMs

M. N’DRY Eric Camille, Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire, presented his credentials to President Kovind. 🇮🇳🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/ZWvFlm4XAj — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 21, 2020

Mrs Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, High Commissioner of Mauritius, presented her credentials to President Kovind. 🇮🇳🇲🇺 pic.twitter.com/aBegzMLH4r — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 21, 2020

COVID crisis in India

The Coronavirus tally in India has breached the one lakh-mark and now stands at 1,12,359. This includes 63,624 active cases while 45,299 recovered cases. The country has also reported 3,435 deaths. The COVID forced lockdown has been extended till May 31 with major relaxations announced by the Centre. The Central government has also announced the restart of domestic air travel and passenger trains. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the guidelines for domestic air travel. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has informed that for the next three months the government will decide on the minimum and maximum fare on air travel.

READ | Pending CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams To Be Held In Students' Schools; No External Centres

READ | PM Modi Assures Effort To Ensure Normalcy Post-Cyclone Amphan's Devastation in West Bengal