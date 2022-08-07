'New Dawn For Aviation Sector': Scindia On Commencement Of Akasa Airlines In India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday virtually flagged off Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air's first commercial flight that departed from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. After the commencement of the new airlines, Scindia said, "Akasa Air's arrival in India is a new dawn for the airlines in the country".

Speaking to ANI, the Civil Aviation Minister said, "The last two decades have been challenging for the sector not only in India but across the world. Seven airlines were shut in India during that period."

Akasa Air's first flight takes off from Mumbai

The newly launched Akasa Air took off on Sunday, August 7, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The airline got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

Thanking the Aviation Ministery, Jhujhunwala, who was present at the Mumbai airport during the take-off of Akasa's first flight, in his speech said, "I must thank you (Scindia) because people say that India has a very bad bureaucracy but, the cooperation that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has given us, it is unbelievable."

"Nowhere in the world has an airline been conceived and born in 12 months. Normally a child is born in nine months, we took 12 months. It would not have been possible without the cooperation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation," he was quoted by news agency PTI.

Other flight operations of Akasa Air

According to PTI, Akasa Air will start operating flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route and Bengaluru-Mumbai route from August 13 and August 19, respectively. While the airlines will be starting to operate flights on the Chennai-Mumbai route from September 15.

"With this, Akasa Air will have completed the inaugural phase of its network development across key cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru, making a total of 82 weekly flights available within the first few weeks of its operations," the airline said in a statement.

Interestingly, unlike other airlines, Akasa Air's crew members will be seen donning custom trousers, jackets, and comfortable sneakers which would further enhance the comfort of the members. Unveiling the brand new look, Akasa Air tweeted, "Comfortable, Eco-Friendly & Fun. Presenting the all-new Akasa Air crew uniforms designed to keep our organisation’s core value of putting the comfort of our employees and the environment first."