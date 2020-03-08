Coronavirus: '3 More Positive Cases In New Delhi,' Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed that the capital has reported three more positive cases of the novel Coronavirus and one suspected case. The total number of positive cases reported in the region has now touched 19. In a press briefing, CM Kejriwal informed that the first patient came in contact with 105 people, while the second patient came in contact with 168 people and the third patient came in contact with 64 people. All these people have been quarantined and their blood samples were taken for examination.

The briefing headed by the Delhi Chief Minister also discussed various precautionary measures taken by the government to combat the deadly virus spread in the capital. He said that Delhi is ready to tackle the situation and will start spreading awareness about COVID-19 through various advertisements. Kejriwal further added that the task force meeting was held on Coronavirus and they have isolated all the people who have come in contact with the positive cases.

Fifty hospitals and isolation beds have been arranged for the patients, along with sample collecting facilities, CM added. He also urged the family members and neighbours to contact the government if someone has come from a foreign country in the last 14 days in order to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the company employers to give paid leaves to the people who are quarantined. Metro, hospitals, buses will be disinfected every day, the chief minister informed.

