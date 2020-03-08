Malaysia Confirms 10 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Tally At 93

Health Ministry of Malaysia reportedly confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus outbreak on March 7 taking the nationwide tally of infections to 93. Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah, health director-general reportedly said that all of the confirmed cases have been isolated for further treatment. He also added that the persons who had close contacts with the cases are also being identified for investigations and samplings. According to the reports, of the 93 confirmed cases, 75 are Malaysians, 15 Chinese nationals and one each from the United States, Japan, and Italy.

23 patients fully recovered

Of the total confirmed cases, 23 patients have fully recovered and discharged from the hospital while another 70 are still undergoing treatment at several hospitals. Dr. Noor Hisham reportedly said that the new cases were close contacts of case 33 with four cases being the first-generation close contacts while the rest were second-generation close contacts. He further added that all the cases were detected during contact tracing and those found having close contacts with the confirmed cases have been admitted to hospitals for further treatment. Investigations into the close contacts of Case 26 revealed that a cluster of Covid-19 infections with a total of 132 close contacts was linked to patient 33, as per reports.

956 people came in close contact with patients

Abdullah reportedly said that the new cases include patients-under-investigation (PUI), close contacts and those involved in humanitarian aid missions to combat the effects of the disease. He further added that the health ministry has also identified approximately 956 people who came in close contact with the patients and collected samples from them to detect the virus.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 80 countries since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,696 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed 45 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 3600.

