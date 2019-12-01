New Delhi Surgeons Remove Kidney Weighing 7.5 Kg, Aim For A Guinness Record

New Delhi surgeons removed a kidney weighing 7.5 kilograms (16.3 pounds) from a 56-year-old patient. The kidney weighs the same as two newborn babies. The patient was suffering from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

The surgery took place at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. Doctors say that the patient's other kidney is larger than the one they have removed surgically. The operation, conducted at the end of last month, lasted for two hours. The patient is said to have recovered from the surgery but is now on dialysis and may undergo a kidney transplant.

Ahmed Saeed Mohammed Omar, the current Guinness World Record holder, had removed a 4.25 kg (9 pounds, 6-ounce) kidney at Dubai Hospital. Now, the Delhi man is the new contender for the Guinness record with a kidney weighing 7.5 kg (16.3 pounds).

Dr. Kathuria, who performed the surgery told a news organisation that the man's cysts had grown around the kidney and had replaced it because of which it was occupying nearly the entire abdomen area. It measured around 32 x 21.8 cm.

READ | Xiaomi India Gets Place In Guinness Record Books For Recent Children's Day Offering

The doctor added that the patient had contracted an infection that was not reacting to antibiotics. Because of the large size of the kidney, the patient had breathing difficulties too. Dr. Kathuria said they believed it is the largest kidney that has been removed in India so far.

According to a report published by NCBI, the mean weight of a right kidney is 129 g (range 79-223 g) and that of a left kidney is 137 g (range 74-235 g), typically the size of a fist.

Doctors from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are planning to apply to Guinness World Records in connection with this particular surgery.

According to the NHS website, Polycystic kidney disease is a common hereditary condition, which causes problems when patients are between 30 and 60 years old. It causes kidney function to deteriorate until it finally culminates in kidney failure.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | China: 100 Jumps In 30 Seconds! Chinese Teenager Creates Guinness Record

READ | 'He Just Took My Life And Dismissed It', Says Patient After A Surgeon Removed Her Kidney Mistaking It For Tumour