China: 100 Jumps In 30 Seconds! Chinese Teenager Creates Guinness Record

A Chinese teenager has entered the Guinness Record by doing a hundred jumps in less than a minute, just 30 seconds to be precise. The boy identified as Wang Shisen was competing at the 6th Double Dutch Contest.

Watch Here:

Most alternate step skips in 30 seconds

Similarly, on November 19, another Chinese participant smashed his own record by managing to skip the rope 228 times in the “most alternate step skips in 30 seconds” event — breaking his own record of 208 skips that he set way back in 2016.

Watch here:

Another incident

A 14-year-old girl from Hubballi, Karnataka made to the Guinness Book of World Records in blindfolded skating after she covered 400 metres in 51 seconds. Ojal Nalavade, a student of JDS High School, was given three attempts of 60 seconds to set a new record in blindfolded skating and the officials declared her third attempt as the record. The event was held near Chetana College on the recently-developed TenderSURE road in Shirur Park area.

Ojal Nalavade was overjoyed after the officials declared her attempt as a Guinness World Record and handed over a certificate amid huge cheers from the well-wishers. She thanked everyone for their support and said that her family, coach, and parents were a big support. She assured that she will achieve greater success with their support in the future.

