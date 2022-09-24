New Fisheries Policy In Making To Boost Production, Exports In MP

Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat on Saturday said a new fisheries policy is in the making to bolster fish production, exports and for the upliftment of fishermen.

Silawat was speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Fisheries workshop 2022 held here.

“The state is charting out a new fisheries policy to boost fish production and for the social and economic upliftment of fishermen,” said the state minister for water resources, fishermen welfare and fisheries minister.

The state government was working to rev up fish production, and was aiming to increase it to 3 lakh metric tonnes by next year from the current 2 lakh metric tonnes, he said.

The Central and the state governments were working hard for the welfare and upliftment of fishermen, Silawat said.

Efforts are on to increase the standard fry fish seeds to 200 crore in 2023 from 171 crore, he added.

"PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) mobilised senior international diplomats from five countries and brought out a knowledge report on MP Fisheries. The diplomats shared their expression of interest to collaborate with the state government in the fisheries sector,” Atul K Thakur, Joint Secretary, State Development Council, PHDCCI told PTI.

Ikko Watanabe, first secretary (food and agriculture), Embassy of Japan, Badri Prasad Tiwari, counsellor (economic), Embassy of Nepal in India, Do Duy Khanh, first secretary, Embassy of Vietnam, Donnawit Poolsawat, Consul-General, Royal Thai Consulate-General in Mumbai, Seewraj Nundlall, Counsellor (investment & Trade) Market Development (Asia Division), High Commission of the Republic of Mauritius took part in the workshop.

A large number of fishermen, fish farmers and experts from different parts of the country participated in the workshop.

