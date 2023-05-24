New Parliament Building Opening: President Murmu, VP Dhankhar Likely To Release Message

As invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament building slated for May 28 have been sent, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar are likely to release congratulatory messages on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building, are also likely to deliver a speech after the inauguration ceremony.

"A congratulatory message by both the President of India and the Vice President of India, will be given out on the day of the inauguration," sources told news agency ANI on condition of anonymity.

E-invitations, along with the traditional physical invite cards, have been sent to all the members of both houses, along with the Chief Ministers of states and Lieutenant Governors of union territories.

"Apart from sitting members of Parliament in both houses, invitations have been sent to former Lok Sabha Speakers and former Rajya Sabha Chairman. All chief ministers have also been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony," sources told ANI on condition of anonymity.

The chief architect of the new Parliament building, Bimal Patel, and industrialist Ratan Tata have also been invited to the inauguration of the new building, as Tata Projects had the contract to build the new Parliament building as a part of the Centre's Central Vista redevelopment plans.

"During the inauguration ceremony, a speech will be delivered by the Lok Sabha Speaker, who is essentially the custodian of the Parliament. PM Modi is also expected to deliver a speech on the occasion. All members of Parliament will be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building, which can house more than 800 people," sources said.

The current Parliament building, which will soon turn 100 years old, was completed in 1927. According to current needs, this building was experiencing a space shortage. The efficiency of the members' work was being hampered in both houses by the lack of convenient arrangements for the MPs' meetings. The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha can hold 543 members in session, while the Rajya Sabha can have 250. This is how the Parliament is now configured. In order to accommodate future needs, plans have been established for 888 Lok Sabha members and 384 Rajya Sabha members to meet in the newly-built parliamentary structure. The Lok Sabha Chamber will host both houses' joint session.

In light of the aforementioned, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha both voted resolutions requesting the government to establish a new Parliament building. As a result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the cornerstone for the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020. The newly completed Parliament building has been constructed with premium materials in record time.

Oppositions' Jibe

The opposition has been taking a jibe at the Centre and raising questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building. The grand old party accused the BJP-led central government of disrespecting the top constitutional post of the country by not asking President Droupadi Murmu or Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to do the inauguration.