New Parliament Building To Be Inaugurated Soon; Take A Look Inside The Marvelous Complex

The new Parliament building which is nearing its completion in the heart of Central Vista in New Delhi, is expected to be inaugurated soon, sources said. The new Parliament building which is reflecting the aspirations of over a billion Indians is being built alongside the existing Parliament building which was commissioned in 1927. According to the government, the new Parliament has a built-up area of about 65,000 square metres and is triangular to ensure optimum space utilisation.

Here's take a look inside the New Parliament:

PM Modi visits new Parliament building

On March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new Parliament building. According to sources, the PM spent nearly an hour inspecting the work done so far and observed the facilities to be available in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha of the new complex. He also interacted with the construction workers during his visit.

About New Parliament

The new Parliament building has spacious Legislative chambers. The spacious legislative chambers of the new building will provide ample space for the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to carry out their duties effectively. The larger Lok Sabha Hall with a capacity of up to 888 seats will allow for more members to participate in the proceedings and discussions, while the Rajya Sabha Hall will hold a maximum capacity of up to 384 seats. Also, for joint sessions, the Lok Sabha Hall may accommodate up to 1,272 seats, as per the government.

The building has offices that are designed to be secure, and efficient and are equipped with the latest communications technology. It also has a state-of-the-art Constitutional Hall which symbolically and physically puts the Indian citizens at the heart of the country's democracy. The new Parliament will also be Divyang friendly, making people with disabilities move around in the building freely and independently.