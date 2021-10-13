New Pragati Maidan To Host G-20 Summit In 2023 Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that the G-20 summit will be held in 2023 in the new Pragati Maidan. Prime Minister Modi announced the PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. PM GatiShakti is the product of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing efforts to construct Next Generation Infrastructure that promotes Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business.

Speaking at the launch of the new exhibition complex at Pragati Maidan, the Union Minister said, "PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan will give a push and direction to various development plans and will also encourage investments. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 summit will be held here in 2023 for the first time."

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the model of the new exhibition complex at Pragati Maidan today.



He is unveiling Mega Gatishakti Master Plan today. pic.twitter.com/3SMxEyEVhu — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Pragati Maidan to host G-20 summit in 2023: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal spoke at Exhibition Halls 2 to 5. People, commodities, and services will be able to move seamlessly from one mode of transportation to other thanks to the multi-modal connectivity. It will improve infrastructure connectivity at the last mile and reduce people's commuting time. PM GatiShakti will inform the public and business community about forthcoming connection projects, as well as other commercial centres, industrial areas, and the environment. It will include Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, and UDAN infrastructure programmes from various Ministries and State Governments.

प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी ने अनेक योजनायें देश को जोड़ने के लिये दी हैं। चाहे वो बिजली विभाग का एक ग्रिड हो, GST हो, आधार हो, रूपे कार्ड हो, वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड हो।



PMGKAY से 15 महीनों तक 80 करोड़ लोगों को हर महीने 5 किलो राशन मुफ्त देने का कार्य किया है। pic.twitter.com/bNRa0fbq16 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 13, 2021

Economic zones to make Indian companies competitive

Economic zones such as textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fisheries clusters, and agro zones would be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian firms more competitive. It will also make extensive use of technology, such as spatial planning tools based on BiSAG-N's images via ISRO imagery. BiSAG-N stands for Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics.

BiSAG-N aim and scope

The Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics is an autonomous scientific society established under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, under the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. The aim of the institute is to carry out technology development and management, research and development, facilitate national and international cooperation, capacity building, and support technology transfer and entrepreneurship in the field of geospatial technology. Satellite communication, geo-informatics, and geospatial technology are the three core domain areas of BISAG-N.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: PTI