Newly-appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Sidhu Offers Prayers At Patiala Gurdwara

Following the appointment of MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, he offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Dukhniwaran Sahib, on Sunday, July 18. Ahead of state elections next year, the appointment of the Punjab Congress leadership came after months of internal conflict and strong opposition by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu reached his residence in Patiala after offering prayers at the Gurudwara along with his supporters and a few party members.

Newly appointed president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Navjot Singh Sidhu offers prayer at Gurudwara Shri Dukhniwaran Sahib, in Patiala pic.twitter.com/R4NIzW3Pat — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

On July 18, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

According to a statement issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, "Congress President has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. Congress President has also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee".

As per sources, on July 16, Amarinder Singh had written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressing apprehensions about the possible appointment of Sidhu as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Harish Rawat congratulates Sidhu

On July 17, Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat met Amarinder Singh in Mohali. And following the appointment, he congratulated Sidhu and said, "Many many congratulations to newly appointed Chairman of Punjab Congress, Najot Singh Sidhu. I am very grateful that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has approved a new team to fulfill the aspirations of the Congressmen of Punjab".

The rift between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and party MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has been witnessed for a long time where both have openly criticized each other on several occasions. However, Rawat reiterated that Amarinder Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly elections since his governance has earned appreciation from the people of the state and also because "Punjabis don't want to experiment with their political leadership".

As per sources CM Amarinder wanted someone from the Hindu community to lead the party as he and Sidhu both are Jat Sikh. And similar sentiments were echoed by senior Congress leaders in the state.

(Image credit: ANI)