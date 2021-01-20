News Release: Arnab Goswami & Republic To Sue Congress Over Its Lies & Falsehoods

News Release from Arnab Goswami and the Republic Media Network

The Congress party has uttered a series of absolute falsehoods, concocted lies, fabricated facts, unimaginable twisting of statements against me and my Network. This will not be taken lying down. Their claim that I have compromised national security is hogwash and heart of heart even their top leaders know it. The problem with the Congress party is that they cannot stand a nationalist channel with a nationalist Editor-in-Chief. They think that they can browbeat me by threatening me with a litany of legal cases, interrogations, false charges, along with their cohorts in the media.

I have decided to sue the Congress party, take strong legal action against their lies and expose them in the courts of law.

I am filing a criminal complaint against every Congress leader who has uttered lies against me. Their statement that classified documents were shared is a falsehood.

People of India: Join hands with Republic as we fight this political conspiracy with all our strength. The truth is on our side.

Satyamev Jayate!

Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

Jai Hindi!

