'Next 2 Weeks Extremely Crucial': Ravichandran Ashwin Begins Anti-Coronavirus Initiative

General News

As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, Team India spinner R Ashwin came up with a unique way to advocate isolation and social distancing

Ashwin

As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, Team India spinner R Ashwin came up with a unique way to advocate isolation and social distancing to his fans. The cricketer has been spreading awareness through social media, urging fans to stay indoors & maintain social distancing. In a move that will help raise further awareness, Ashwin changed the name of his handle to 'let's stay indoors', leading from the front in informing people about the need of the hour. 

Ashwin's unique awareness campaign

Ashwin awed by Janta Curfew's silent start

Team India's spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin was reminded of the saying 'pin-drop' silence during his school days as the streets of India bore an empty look on Janta Curfew on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a curfew by the people and for the people on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm in order to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks. He also announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance. Taking to Twitter, Ravichandran Ashwin advocated social distancing and stressed on the need for the extension of the Janta curfew in order to break the chain. 

