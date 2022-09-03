NGT Imposes Rs 3,500 Crore Penalty On West Bengal Govt For Mismanagement Of Waste

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday imposed an environmental fine of Rs 3,500 crores on West Bengal for allegedly mismanaging solid as well as liquid waste in the state. According to the tribunal, the mismanagement of the waste in the state is causing harm to the environment.

The green panel said the state government does not appear to prioritise the setting up of sewage and solid waste management facilities despite the state having a budget of Rs 12,818.99 crore for 2022-23 for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.

"It is the constitutional responsibility of the state and the local bodies to provide a pollution-free environment to the future generation," NGT Chairman Justice AK Goel was quoted by news agency PTI.

The NGT noted that out of 2,758 million litres per day of sewage generation in urban areas and the treatment capacity of 1505.85 MLD (by setting up 44 STPs), only 1268 MLD is reported to be treated, leaving a huge gap of 1490 MLD. Asserting that the state cannot avoid its responsibility, the bench said the West Bengal government can not cite a lack of funds on the issue as it is a matter of basic human rights.

''Considering damage to the recipient environment, we hold that apart from ensuring compliance at the earliest, compensation has to be paid by the state for past violations," the bench said.

Earlier in July this year, the eastern bench of NGT ordered the segregation of waste at the source and use of compactors judiciously for a specific category of waste across areas under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and other urban local bodies to ensure proper and scientific disposal of the waste. It was observed that waste segregation was happening in only 27 of the 144 wards of KMC.

WB treats only 49% of wastewater before dumping it in Ganga

According to news agency PTI, West Bengal in 2019 used to treat only 49 percent of the wastewater before dumping it in the holy Ganga. Following the statistics, the NGT directed the state government to submit a quarterly report on the issue of waste management. The panel also noted that about 90 percent of the municipal solid waste generated in the state is being dumped in the open every day in violation of statutory pollution laws.

Back in 2019, the NGT bench also noted that the state generates 1,311 million litres a day (MLD) of wastewater. While 34 sewage treatment plants (STPs) have a total installed capacity of 457 MLD, their actual utilisation is only 214 MLD, which is only 49 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)