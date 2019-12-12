The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

NHAI, PIB Quash Rumours Claiming Toll Fee Exemption For Advocates

General News

The long-standing rumour which was making rounds on social media claiming that advocates were exempted from paying toll fee has been quashed by NHAI, PIB

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
NHAI

The long-standing rumour which was making rounds on social media claiming that advocates are pardoned from paying the toll fee has been quashed by the Press Information Bureau of India (PIB). As per PIB's fact check program, they have clarified that the letter which has been circulating on the social media making bizarre claims of toll fee exemption for lawyers is bogus.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a tweet has also said that they have issued no such exemption to any professional. 

Read: Karnataka: Nitin Gadkari and BS Yediyurappa review highway projects in Bengaluru

NHAI clarifies their stand

The NHAI in their tweet quashed the same rumour and clarified their stand on the issue. They informed the people that any matter related to fee collection is governed by NH fee rules. Additionally, citing the rule, it said in a tweet that lawyers are not exempted from paying user fee under any provisions developed and governed by the authorities. 

Read: Major bottlenecks in expansion of Srinagar-Baramulla highway cleared

NHAI fined for causing pollution in Uttar Pradesh

In November, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was fined Rs 6.84 crore for polluting air due to consistent construction activity in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The authority was instructed to sprinkle water wherever construction work was being undertaken around Agra. Bhuvan Yadav, the Regional Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in Agra had said that directions were issued to Agra Nagar Nigam to carry out mechanised sweeping work to help reduce air pollution. 

Read: NHAI fined Rs 6.84 for causing pollution in Uttar Pradesh

Read: Project Director of NHAI shares details on Kartarpur Corridor

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST