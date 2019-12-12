NHAI, PIB Quash Rumours Claiming Toll Fee Exemption For Advocates

The long-standing rumour which was making rounds on social media claiming that advocates are pardoned from paying the toll fee has been quashed by the Press Information Bureau of India (PIB). As per PIB's fact check program, they have clarified that the letter which has been circulating on the social media making bizarre claims of toll fee exemption for lawyers is bogus.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a tweet has also said that they have issued no such exemption to any professional.

#PIBFactCheck



Claim: A Letter is being circulated on Social Media, stating that all Lawyers in India are exempted from paying Toll Fees



Reality: #NHAI has clarified that as per NH fee rules lawyers are not exempted from paying Toll Fees



Conclusion: #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/4YCfQdVxeU — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 12, 2019

NHAI clarifies their stand

The NHAI in their tweet quashed the same rumour and clarified their stand on the issue. They informed the people that any matter related to fee collection is governed by NH fee rules. Additionally, citing the rule, it said in a tweet that lawyers are not exempted from paying user fee under any provisions developed and governed by the authorities.

NHAI clarifies that the user fee collection on National Highways is governed by NH fee rules. As per these rules, Advocates are not exempted from paying user fee (Toll) in NH Fee plazas. @MORTHIndia @MORTHRoadSafety @ihmcl_official — NHAI (@NHAISocialmedia) December 11, 2019

NHAI fined for causing pollution in Uttar Pradesh

In November, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was fined Rs 6.84 crore for polluting air due to consistent construction activity in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The authority was instructed to sprinkle water wherever construction work was being undertaken around Agra. Bhuvan Yadav, the Regional Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in Agra had said that directions were issued to Agra Nagar Nigam to carry out mechanised sweeping work to help reduce air pollution.

