Karnataka: Nitin Gadkari And BS Yediyurappa Review Highway Projects In Bengaluru

On Tuesday, Bengaluru Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa along with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari held discussions over Bengaluru's national highway projects, land availability and acquisition of new routes in Bengaluru. The review meeting between Yediyurappa and Gadkari was mainly to look through the progress of the state's national highway projects. The meeting comes a day after the present government saw a sliding victory in the recently held Karnataka by-elections, winning 12 out of the 15 Assembly seats. The four-month-old government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa now has a majority in the 224-member House, crossing the halfway mark with 117 MLAs.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister Govind M Karajola and Industry Minister Jagadish S Shetter. The meeting also had top contractors in attendance who were in charge of these projects. These contractors were asked to complete the existing works as soon as possible. To complete the land acquisition for the projects retired officers were appointed on a contract basis.

Suburban Rail Project in Bengaluru

Recently, the Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi in the Rajya Sabha stated that the Centre is examining the long-pending Rs 17,000 crore suburban rail project for Bengaluru city. The project is expecting a green signal after the Karnataka government discloses details of land acquisition. The BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka has submitted a revised detailed project report (DPR) that proposes an estimate of 55-odd suburban railway stations covering a distance of about 150 km. The Karnataka government will then execute the project through the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE). "Now, we are discussing with the state government and officials. We are studying the matter. As soon as we get details about land and funds from the state government, we will take it up," Suresh Angadi said.

(With Agency Inputs)