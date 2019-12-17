NHDC Official Caught Red-handed Accepting Rs 1 Lakh Bribe In Bhopal, Arrested

On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Rajeev Sharma, Deputy General Manager (HR) of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) in Bhopal on corruption charges. Rajeev Sharma was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The case has been filed against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

A case was registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) after the complainant bought it to notice, according to the CBI. The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 is an Act of the Parliament of India enacted to combat corruption in government agencies and public sector businesses in India

The complainant in the case also worked as a Manager in a security agency. This security agency provides security to NHDC and had received a tender for providing security to NHDC in Bhopal as well. After this, it was alleged that Rajeev Sharma, the DGM (HR), allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for passing the bills of the security company.

"This agency got the tender for providing the security to NHDC Ltd, Bhopal. The DGM (HR), NHDC, Bhopal allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant in lieu of passing the bills," CBI spokesperson said.

After receiving the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the DGM red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant who was asked to play along in this trap. Searches were also held at the DGM's residence and office premises which led to the recovery of some incriminating documents. Based on the evidence, the accused has been arrested. He was produced before the competent court and remanded to judicial custody.

(With Agency Inputs)