NHRC Issues Advisory For Protection Of Rights For Persons Engaged In Manual Scavenging

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding the protection of rights of the workers involved in manual scavenging and hazardous cleaning. The advisory issued to the Centre, States and Union Territories by NHRC has called for fixing responsibility and accountability of concerned authorities in case of death of any sanitary worker while undertaking the task of hazardous cleaning.

The NHRC-issued advisory advocated the states, UTs and Centre to treat sanitary workers as frontline health workers for all purposes and further made recommendations for providing security cover to them and thereafter ensuring the protection of human rights.

In its letter written to the Secretaries of the concerned union ministries/departments and chief secretaries of states and administrators of union territories, NHRC Secretary General Bimbadhar Pradhan has sought for the implementation of the given recommendations further demanded for an Action Taken Report within 3 months.

Issues Advisory to the Centre, States & UTs for protecting the rights of persons engaged in manual scavenging or hazardous cleaning.



For details, see the press release at-https://t.co/kfLB9AK66b@MSJEGOI @MoHUA_India @ncsk_mosje @ANI @PTI_News @PIB_India — NHRC India (@India_NHRC) September 29, 2021

It further said, "NHRC calls for fixing responsibility & accountability of concerned authorities in case of death of any sanitary worker while undertaking hazardous cleaning."

NHRC recommendations for sanitation workers

The recommendations that have been made through the NHRC advisory involve providing proper safety gear to the workers for carrying out sanitation work in septic tanks and sewers. These include helmets, safety jackets, gloves, masks, gumboots, safety glasses, torchlight along oxygen cylinder.

Along with the use of proper gears, it also recommends the use of technology, hiring agencies and employees, strengthening the infrastructure for sanitary services, awareness, sensitization, and many more. It also recommends the use of duly acknowledged and recognised technological equipment which includes Bandicoot, Swere Crocs, KAMJET GR, Mobile Septage Treatment Unit, and many more.

NHRC has also directed all officials in concerned departments at the Centre, State and Local bodies to be sensitized and measures to sensitize public to be taken followed by proper monitoring of the implementation of the PEMSR Act, 2013 and ensuring proper identification of persons engaged in manual scavenging.

(Image: PTI)