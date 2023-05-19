NIA Arrests 2 Close Associates Of Listed Terrorist Arsh Dhalla From Delhi Airport

The NIA on Friday arrested two close associates of Canada-based listed terrorist Arsh Dhalla when they arrived at the airport here from the Philippines, the agency said.

Amritpal Singh alias 'Ammy' and Amritk Singh, both from Punjab, were nabbed early this morning by a team of the agency on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Manila, where they were living, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against them by the NIA Delhi Court in a case related to unlawful and violent activities of banned organisations in India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said its investigations have revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and also smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives for it from across the border.

"They also have several criminal cases registered against them in Punjab. The NIA had registered a suo moto case on August 20 last year under various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the spokesperson said.

The official said the accused had been working for individual designated terrorist Dhalla to promote violent criminal activities of the KTF in the country.

"In association with another notorious wanted accused Manpreet Singh alias 'Peeta', they had been involved in smuggling weapons from Pakistan and recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF," the spokesperson said.

The official said they were also part of an extortion racket for raising funds for the banned outfit.

"The accused used to identify extortion targets, including businessmen, and then threaten them into parting with huge amounts. In case the identified targets refused, their homes and other premises would be fired at by the accuseds' India-based associates," the spokesperson said.

The official said the arrests were part of the NIA's continuous crackdown on individual terrorists and terrorist outfits engaged in a criminal conspiracy to smuggle terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition and explosives, and raise funds for carrying out terrorist acts on Indian soil.