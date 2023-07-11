NIA Conducts Raids On Terror Outfits In South Kashmir, Literature, Digital Devices Seized

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, July 11, carried out searches in South Kashmir in connection with its ongoing crackdown on the newly floated terror outfits. The searches were conducted in Shopian (Turkawangam and Kapran villages) and Pulwama districts, during which incriminating literature and several digital devices were seized.

The raids were conducted at the residential premises of sympathisers and cadres, hybrid terrorists, and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked to newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits such as the Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Al-Badr

Hatching conspiracy to conduct terror attacks

The case relates to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash terrorist attacks in the Union territory with sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms.

In a major success for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a court in Delhi yesterday (July 10) convicted four operatives of the proscribed terror organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM) for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Indian government by carrying out terrorist attacks across the country. The case was in connection to the arrests made by the NIA in 2012.

The NIA on Monday, June 26, raided 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a case related to the Pakistan-backed terror network of Overground Workers (OWG). Early this morning, the NIA carried out a raid at the residence of a local active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Riyaz Ahmed Dar, of Sathergund, Kakapora in Pulwama district, South Kashmir. The investigating agency questioned Dar's family and seized certain documents.

NIA sleuths, assisted by Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces, raided several locations in North and South Kashmir linked with "sympathisers, cadres, and overground workers" of terror outfits.

NIA official, on condition of anonymity, said, "The raids were part of the ongoing investigations of the NIA in the terror conspiracy case, involving the activities of OGWs and cadres in support of various newly-launched outfits, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), among others."