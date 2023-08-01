NIA Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In South Kashmir In Terror Funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in south Kashmir as part of its investigation in connection to a terror funding case. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir SIA sleuths, accompanied by J&K Police and CRPF personnel, also conducted raids at multiple locations in Pulwama districts of Kashmir Valley.

In Pulwama, the searches were conducted at Rahmoo village. According to sources, in south Kashmir, Mohammad Maqbool of Dachian village in Shopian is being raided by SIA.

The case was registered by SIA regarding India-based social media entities collaborating with their foreign associates to "spread hatred against India and promote terror activities.

The ongoing searches were aimed to uncover the individuals and groups involved in propagating secessionist, anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms.

The identified entities are suspected of conniving with foreign associates to further their nefarious agenda, which includes instigating and supporting acts of terrorism. Additionally, these entities have been targeting government servants, hindering their ability to perform their lawful duties.

During the searches, incriminating material, mobile phones, sim cards and other articles were recovered and seized.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)