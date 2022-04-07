NIA conducts searches in Delhi, UP and Punjab in FICN and gold seizure case at IGI Airport

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The NIA on Thursday conducted searches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Punjab's Ludhiana in a case related to the seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and gold at the IGI Airport.

Fake currency notes having a face value of Rs 10 lakh and 175 gm of gold worth around Rs 8.5 lakh were seized at Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi by Customs officials from accused Mohammad Shahjan in January.

The searches were conducted at premises of Shahjan, a resident of Bulandshahr, and his associates, who are members of a syndicate involved in smuggling and circulation of FICN from Dubai to India, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

During the searches, mobile phones, laptops, other digital devices and many incriminating documents were seized, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the case continues. PTI CPS SKL IJT

