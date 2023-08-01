Last Updated:

NIA Declares 6 Mafia Operatives As Proclaimed Offenders

NIA Special Court, New Delhi has declared six gangster-turned-terrorist mafia operatives, based out of Canada and Pakistan, as Proclaimed Offenders.

General News
 
| Written By
Abheet Sajwan
NIA special court

NIA special court declares six accused as PO | Credit: ANI/File


Six gangster-turned-terrorist-mafia operatives have been declared as Proclaimed Offenders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in New Delhi. 

The six offenders are Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa; Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, Lakhbir Singh Rode and Wadhawa Singh Babbar. 

On 22nd July 2023, the central agency filed a charge sheet against nine accused including Dala, Landa, and Rinda. 

Case was  lodged suo moto

The case (RC 37/2022/NIA/DLI) was lodged suo moto by the agency last year on August 20. It was linked to terror activities of the chiefs or the members of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations. They were involved with the operatives and the members of terror outfits and criminal groups that were operating in several parts of the country and were into the smuggling of terrorist hardware including arms, ammunition, explosives, custom-made ready-to-use IEDs and various types of contraband including drugs, from across the border.

READ | NIA makes 5th arrest in ISIS Module Case; arrests doctor from Pune

As per the investigation, it has been found that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy of smuggling terror-related things such as arms, ammunition explosives, IEDs, etc. across international borders for use by their members operating from India.

READ | Two accused sent to NIA custody as new intel linked to Pune ATS case surface

Apart from this, they were also involved in the recruitment of terrorist cadres in the country and raising funds for the terror outfits. 
Further investigation is still underway into the matter. 

READ | NIA attaches one of PFI's largest arms, physical training centres in Kerala
READ | ISIS module case: Court sends two accused to judicial custody, rejects NIA plea for remand
READ | NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in south Kashmir in terror funding case
First Published:
COMMENT