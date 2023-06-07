NIA Raids 10 Locations In Punjab, Haryana In Case Against Banned Khalistan Tiger Force

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at around 10 locations in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, June 6 in connection with a case linked to banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). The raids took place at nine locations in Punjab and one in Haryana. NIA officials said that raids were conducted at the houses of people suspected to be associated with Canada-based terrorists and KTF operatives Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla and his aide Manpreet Singh alias Peeta.

Several digital devices were seized during the raids with the NIA stating that six accused had been arrested in the case so far. According to the NIA, Dalla and his associates based out of different countries, have been recruiting members for the outlawed KTF. According to the NIA, Dalla and Peeta are raising funds for the banned terrorist organisation through extortion and other means, and carrying out smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives from across the border.

Arsh Dalla was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in Mohali on June 6 for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill a priest at Bharasinghpur village near Phillaur, Kamaldeep Sharma, on January 31 in 2021. NIA investigations revealed that Dala, as well as his associates based in different countries including Manpreet Peeta in the Philippines, are continuously recruiting new cadres in India to carry out the activities of the banned terrorist organisation KTF.

NIA registers suo-motu case against Dalla's associates

The NIA registered a suo moto case on August 20, 2022, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against Dalla’s associates Amritpal Singh, alias Ammy of Chand Nawan village in Moga and Amrik Singh of Feruke village in Ferozepur.

In the same case, the NIA arrested the duo (Ammy and Amrik) on May 20 this year from Indira Gandhi International Airport after they were deported from Manila, Philippines, where they had been living.

NIA later informed that the two accused had non-bailable arrest warrants issued against them by the NIA Delhi Court in a case related to the unlawful and violent activities of banned organisations in India. The accused have several criminal cases registered against them in Punjab.

According to the NIA, the two accused had been working for individual designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dhalla to promote violent criminal activities of the KTF in India. NIA said, "Two accused had been involved in smuggling weapons from Pakistan in association with another wanted accused Manpreet Singh alias Peeta. They were involved in the recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the banned terrorist outfit KTF."

The arrests of the two wanted accused were a part of NIA's crackdown on individual terrorists and terrorist organisations which are engaged in hatching a criminal conspiracy to smuggle terrorist hardware involving arms and ammunition and explosives and raise funds for carrying out anti-India activities on the Indian soil.