Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding rituals begin as former CM apologises for not inviting all

The wedding of Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Revathy is going ahead as per schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The rituals of the ceremony were held on Thursday, after former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy apologised to their well-wishers for not being able to invite everyone to the ‘scaled down’ wedding, to be held on Friday. The JD(S) leader added that they were following all the guidelines of the government and the health organisations.

Pictures of the wedding rituals, involving the groom and his parents, HD Kumaraswamy and Anitha, surfaced on Twitter. Bride Revathy was all decked during the rituals. The wedding venue was also beautifully decorated.

Here are the pictures

Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, will tie the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today. Visuals of rituals that took place yesterday at HD Kumaraswamy's residence in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/oWpzEtYrNB — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

"The wedding of my son had been fixed in Ramanagara on April 17. It was planned in a big way. Because of the guidelines due to the virus given by the government and the WHO, it has to be scaled down. Even keeping the family members - my siblings and their families - that (the gathering) comes to 60,70 (invitees)," HD Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying while speaking to media. He added, “"I once again request my well-wishers with folded hands, with pain and apologies - although I wanted to invite you all, these unavoidable circumstances mean it has to be limited and at home. Please forgive me, please don't flout the rules, send them good wishes from home on Friday morning.”

The wedding is being held at Ramanagara, near Bengaluru which is a green zone, at a lower risk in the covid-19 pandemic.

"Bengaluru is also a red zone (coronavirus hotspot). It is my luck that we had decided Ramanagara and it is still a green zone. I pray to God that it stays that way. I don't want my function to change that," he said.

Kumaraswamy added that they decided to host the function at a farmhouse as social distancing could not be maintained at their residence.

"At a later date, when these problems are solved, we will have a big reception and invite you all. We have to set an example for others. We are following government guidelines and doing this with permission and following all the precautions," he said.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is both an actor and a politician. Apart from featuring in films like Jaguar, Seetharama Kalyana and Kurukshetra, he had also contested in the general elections. He was, however, defeated by another actor-politician Sumalatha, in the Mandya constituency.

Revathy is the grandniece of former Minister Krishnappa. The couple got engaged in a grand ceremony on February 9.

(With inputs from PTI)

