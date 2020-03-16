Nikhil Siddhartha Says He Will Not Postpone His Wedding Because Of Coronavirus Outbreak

As the Coronavirus outbreak is spreading in India and globally, rumours circulated on the internet that actor Nikhil Siddhartha might postpone his April wedding. The actor has finally broken his silence on the issue and opened up about his wedding plans. He squashed the rumours of him postponing the wedding due to the Coronavirus outbreak. He made it clear that nothing will stop him from getting married to his girlfriend and everything will go as they planned.

Also Read | Did Nikhil Siddhartha Just Get Engaged? Here Are The Details About The Ceremony

Nikhil Siddhartha was asked about his wedding plans at a recent media interaction. Here, he made it clear that his wedding will take place on April 16, 2020, and nothing can stop him from getting married on this date. He also said that if required he will get married in a temple but he is in no mood to postpone his marriage. Talking about the attendees at the wedding, he said that a guest list for the wedding will be out soon. Many big names from the south Indian film industry are expected to grace the wedding of Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Supercool Outfits That Are Perfect For Summer Season; See Pictures

South Indian actor Nikhil Siddhartha and his girlfriend Pallavi Varma are one of the most adored couples of the South Indian film industry. The couple has been dating for a year now. Nikhil Siddhartha got engaged to Pallavi Varma last month. The couple is expected to get married in April this year.

Also Read | From Sooryavanshi's Release Date To Neha Dhupia, These Are The Top Newsmakers Of This Week

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's THESE Pictures Are All The Inspiration You Need For The Perfect Selfie

Nikhil Siddhartha proposed to his girlfriend in Goa. The actor and his girlfriend were on a romantic trip to Goa where he proposed her by getting down on one knee. His engagement was attended by only his close friends and family members. He will be next seen on the big screen with Karthikeya 2. The upcoming thriller drama is expected to release in 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.