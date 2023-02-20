Nikki Murder Case: Accused Sahil's Initial Plan Was To Show Murder As Road Accident

The initial plan was to show the murder of Nikki Yadav as a road accident, claimed her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot during an interrogation held on Monday, February 20. He also mentioned that he had decided to push Nikki out of the car to divert the charges of murder.

According to sources, Nikki was strangled by his live-in partner Sahil on February 10 and he stuffed her body in a fridge at a roadside eatery owned by his family in Delhi. The case came under the spotlight on February 14 after he went off to marry another woman.

During the interrogation, Sahil also revealed that his plan to show the murder of Nikki Yadav as a road accident could not be executed, he killed Nikki at Nigambodh Ghat. Sahil's police remand is also ending today. He is the prime accused in Nikki's murder case, according to police officials.

The Dwarka court on Friday granted Delhi police to take five accused in the case in police remand. Earlier to the judgement, Crime Branch arrested five persons, including Sahil's father in connection with the case on charges of helping his son in the murder of Nikki Yadav.

Accused charged under several sections of IPC

The five accused in connection with her murder are Sahil's father, Ashish, Naveen, Amar, and Lokesh. According to police officials, Sahil's father knew everything before Nikki was murdered. He allegedly supported his son to carry out the heinous crime.

The accused in the case are booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence of Offence), 202 (knowing or having reason to believe that an offence has been committed), and 212 (harbouring or concealing offender).