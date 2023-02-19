Nikki Yadav Murder 'pre-planned', Accused Wanted To Marry Another Girl, Say Delhi Police

The five men arrested in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Nikki Yadav had 'planned' to get rid of her so that prime accused Sahil Gehlot could get married a second time, to a woman of the family's choosing, the Delhi Police said in a big revelation on Sunday, February 19.

After an initial inquiry, the police stated that Gehlot and his family had allegedly intended to kill Yadav. His family members eventually hid Nikki's body in the freezer of their family restaurant after Sahil choked her to death, police sources claim.

Previously, it was believed that Sahil Gehlot had committed the act spontaneously in a fit of rage. After Gehlot's family members were taken into custody, investigations began gradually pointing to the possibility that this was a pre-planned plot by them.

Nikki Yadav was married to accused

The body of Nikki Yadav, 23, was discovered in a freezer at a dhaba outside the village of Mitraon in Najafgarh. Sahil Gehlot, the deceased woman's longtime partner, strangled her with a mobile cable and killed her.

During investigations, authorities unearthed a sensational development in the case that Yadav was actually Sahil Gehlot's wife, and not girlfriend, and the two had been married since 2020. In custody, as per the Crime Branch, Sahil revealed that he had solemnised his marriage to Nikki in an Arya Samaji Temple three years ago, i.e., in 2020, and the duo were husband and wife and not live-in partners.

A senior Delhi Police officer claimed that Yadav was against Gehlot's second marriage, which his family had prearranged. After failing to persuade her to approve of the wedding, he killed her.

A metropolitan court has allowed three-day custodial interrogation of five people, including the father, two relatives, and two friends of main accused Sahil Gehlot.